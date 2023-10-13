Menu

Traffic

10 people injured in collision on Highway 1 east of Regina

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2023 6:58 pm
Various first responders attended a truck and van collision where 10 people, including 8 youth, where involved in near Sintaluta, Sask. View image in full screen
Various first responders attended a truck and van collision where 10 people, including 8 youth, where involved in near Sintaluta, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Ten people, including eight youth, have been injured in a collision involving a truck and a multi-passenger van on Highway 1 east of Regina.

RCMP say the crash happened near Sintaluta, Sask., at about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police, fire, EMS and STARS air ambulance responded and transported all nine occupants of the van to hospital with injuries ranging from severe to non-life-threatening.

The adult male driver of the truck, who is from Manitoba, was taken to hospital by STARS.

Police say they have called in victim services to provide support to the people involved, but no further details about the van were immediately available.

Indian Head RCMP continue to investigation the collision with the help of the Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstruction team.

