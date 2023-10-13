Cyclist sought as crews hunt for clues in search for missing Whistler senior

Send this page to someone via email

Search crews are hoping to identify a Whistler, B.C., cyclist captured on a security camera, as they continue to hunt for clues in the disappearance of an 80-year-old man last seen on Monday.

Robert McKean was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, while out walking his dog Lexi at the top of Alpine Way, according to Whistler RCMP.

On Friday, Whistler Search and Rescue and Whistler RCMP released a photo of a man riding a bicycle at the top of Alpine Way, in hopes he may have seen McKean.

2:30 Search continues in Whistler for missing senior

Anyone who recognizes the cyclist is asked to contact Whistler Search and Rescue directly.

Story continues below advertisement

Search-and-rescue teams from as far away as Vancouver Island have been helping comb the area where McKean disappeared all week, and have been moving into increasingly remote hiking and mountain bike trails.

1:36 Huge search in Whistler for missing 80-year-old man and his dog

The search is expected to expand to as many as 125 personnel on Saturday if McKean is not located Friday.

McKean, who lives with dementia, is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 130 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball hat, blue jeans and a blue Vancouver Canucks hoodie.

Lexi is a white and ginger Cavalier Spaniel.