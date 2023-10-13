Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist sought as crews hunt for clues in search for missing Whistler senior

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 7:53 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Whistler Search and Rescue. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Whistler Search and Rescue. Whistler RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Search crews are hoping to identify a Whistler, B.C., cyclist captured on a security camera, as they continue to hunt for clues in the disappearance of an 80-year-old man last seen on Monday.

Robert McKean was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, while out walking his dog Lexi at the top of Alpine Way, according to Whistler RCMP.

On Friday, Whistler Search and Rescue and Whistler RCMP released a photo of a man riding a bicycle at the top of Alpine Way, in hopes he may have seen McKean.

Click to play video: 'Search continues in Whistler for missing senior'
Search continues in Whistler for missing senior

Anyone who recognizes the cyclist is asked to contact Whistler Search and Rescue directly.

Story continues below advertisement

Search-and-rescue teams from as far away as Vancouver Island have been helping comb the area where McKean disappeared all week, and have been moving into increasingly remote hiking and mountain bike trails.

Click to play video: 'Huge search in Whistler for missing 80-year-old man and his dog'
Huge search in Whistler for missing 80-year-old man and his dog
Trending Now

The search is expected to expand to as many as 125 personnel on Saturday if McKean is not located Friday.

McKean, who lives with dementia, is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 130 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball hat, blue jeans and a blue Vancouver Canucks hoodie.

Lexi is a white and ginger Cavalier Spaniel.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices