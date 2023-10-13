Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

We know it’s been a difficult week for British Columbians and the world, marked by tragedy, loss and incalculable grief.

That’s why we felt it was more important than ever to bring our weekly good news dispatch to your inbox. Here are a handful of stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

‘A spectacle of beauty’: Annular solar eclipse this weekend

A solar eclipse will darken skies across parts of North America this weekend — one of two must-see celestial events over the next six months that the continent won’t see again for years.

So if you have fear of missing out, be prepared, because the next solar eclipses in Canada this century are few and far between.

Technically, Saturday’s eclipse will be annular, not total — a term meaning the moon won’t quite entirely block out the sun, resulting in a sliver of sunlight and the common phrase ‘ring of fire’ eclipse.

Spiders, injury challenge but don’t deter Vernon ultra triathalon racer

Shanda Hill is competing in A Double Deca, an ultra triathlon equivalent to 20 Ironman events in a row. Competitors first swim 76 km, then bike 3,600 km and finish up with an 844-km run.

She started the event in San Felipe, Mexico, Sept. 23, on the heels of completing the Swissultra Double Deca in Buchs Switzerland just days before that, a testament to her tenacity.

Port Moody police use 2-by-4 to build ramp for trapped raccoon

Port Moody, B.C.’s, finest went beyond the call of duty on Monday night when they came to the aid of an animal in distress.

Police received a call at about 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday from a security guard who had heard an animal wailing, believed to be trapped in a bin on a construction site.

An officer was able to use a two-by-four piece of wood and as he put it over the side the raccoon grabbed it and climbed up, just like a ramp.

“This is certainly a unique call service but it demonstrates how versatile policing can be” Const. Sam Zacharias with the Port Moody Police Department said.

2 B.C. service organizations named finalists in Land Rover charity competition

Two B.C. service organizations say they’ve now got a 50-50 chance of winning a Land Rover Defender and a hefty cash prize.

Squamish Search and Rescue (SAR) and Honour House in New Westminster are competing in the Land Rover 2023 Defender Service Awards, a vote-based competition that awards customized Defender 130 vehicles along with US$25,000 to six charities in different categories.

Squamish SAR was one of five nominees in the Search, Rescue & Emergency Support Services category.

‘Awesome’: B.C. bear shoplifts bag of candy from gas station

“This little black bear walked in the door… It’s a first,” Karen deGoesbriand, owner of Tiptons Gas Bar told Global News.

Her husband Jay was behind the counter, sipping his coffee and he stood up in shock, ‘bearing’ witness to a robbery in progress.

“(It) started walking around the store, checking stuff out — sniffing at everything,” said deGoesbriand.

Finally, the curious bruin decided the snack it wanted to take was a bag of 75-cent gummy bears. With that, he left.

“He had a sweet tooth!” laughed deGoesbriand.

