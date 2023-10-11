‘Awesome’: B.C. bear shoplifts bag of candy from gas station

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of a popular pit stop in Lake Cowichan, B.C., are used to people coming in to get snacks and treats but one recent customer was completely unexpected.

“This little black bear walked in the door… It’s a first,” Karen deGoesbriand, owner of Tiptons Gas Bar told Global News.

Her husband Jay was behind the counter, sipping his coffee and he stood up in shock, ‘bearing’ witness to a robbery in progress.

“(It) started walking around the store, checking stuff out — sniffing at everything,” deGoesbriand.

Finally, the curious bruin decided the snack it wanted to take was a bag of 75-cent gummy bears.

And with that, he left.

“He had a sweet tooth!” laughed deGoesbriand.

“I know it’s a wild animal – I just wanted to give it a hug. I just thought it was awesome.”