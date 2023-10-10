Menu

Environment

Port Moody police use 2-by-4 to build ramp for trapped raccoon

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 8:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Police rescue raccoon trapped in Port Moody waste bin'
Police rescue raccoon trapped in Port Moody waste bin
WATCH: A raccoon in Port Moody, B.C., had to be rescued Monday after getting stuck in large waste bin. A security guard called police for help after hearing the animal wailing in distress.
Port Moody, B.C.’s, finest went beyond the call of duty on Monday night when they came to the aid of an animal in distress.

Police received a call at about 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday from a security guard who had heard an animal wailing, believed to be trapped in a bin on a construction site.

When officers arrived on the scene, near Clarke Road, they climbed up the side of the bin and saw a lone raccoon stuck in the bottom, unable to climb out.

An officer was able to use a two-by-four piece of wood and as he put it over the side the raccoon grabbed it and climbed up, just like a ramp.

“This is certainly a unique call service but it demonstrates how versatile policing can be” Const. Sam Zacharias with the Port Moody Police Department said.

“Often times we have to think outside of the box — or receptacle — to troubleshoot and solve problems”.

Police said the raccoon successfully made its way out and seemed to be in good health.

