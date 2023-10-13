Rallies held around the world for Palestinians, Israel as conflict deepens

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the Middle East and in parts of Asia, Europe, Canada and the United States on Friday in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as it intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas assaults.

Jewish communities in the U.S., France and elsewhere also held rallies in solidarity with Israel after the Hamas attack from Gaza, the deadliest killing spree against Israeli civilians in the country’s 75-year history.

There has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments and many citizens over the Hamas attacks, but the Israeli response has also prompted anger, particularly in Arab and Muslim countries.

In Turkey, crowds gathered outside mosques chanting against Israel and saluting Hamas. In the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, 46-year-old business owner Mikail Bakan said: “All the Muslim world needs to be one against Israel.”

In Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, youths set fires on the streets and clashed with the Israeli military.

A huge Palestinian flag was passed overhead at a protest in Rome, and demonstrations took place in other European cities including in Braband in Denmark and in Berlin, where some protesters were detained by police.

Germany and France had banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations and several Western countries said they had stepped up security at synagogues and Jewish schools fearing that protests could lead to violence.

In Canada, the RCMP said it was aware of social media posts threatening the Jewish community, calling it a time for “increased vigilance.”

The statement from the RCMP came as several Canadian polices forces, including in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver, say they have upped patrols in response to the Israel-Hamas war but have not identified any specific local threats.

Public safety and justice ministers from across the country said no one should be pushing for violence or supporting terrorism. They warned Friday that while the right to peaceful protest would be respected, police would not tolerate hateful rhetoric.

In Montreal, activists organizing a pro-Palestinian rally Friday evening said statements that associate protest with hatred are unwarranted.

“I think this is a reflection of a campaign of fear that Canada has been leading, that the western powers have been leading in order to silence all support of Palestinian people, people who are advocating for innocent civilians that are dying under Israeli bombs,” said Sarah Shamy, a spokeswoman for the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“As we speak, bombs are raining down on the people of Gaza. These are weapons and bombs that are funded by us.”

Shamy, however, refused to condemn the attack by Hamas on Israel, saying only that colonized people have the right to resist their occupation.

Day of action

Hamas, which rules Gaza, urged Palestinians to rise up in protest against Israel’s bombardment of the blockaded enclave, calling on them to march on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The compound in East Jerusalem’s walled Old City is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina, and the most sacred to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. By 1700 GMT, no major incidents had been reported there.

Last weekend’s assault by Hamas – designated a terrorist organisation by the United States, European Union and other governments – on Israeli communities killed at least 1,300 people. Most were civilians, including women and children.

Israel has since been hammering Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire and more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed. A ground invasion appears to be imminent.

U.S. demonstrators showed solidarity with both sides in the conflict as major cities from New York City to Los Angeles reinforced their police presence in Jewish and Muslim neighbourhoods.

In Washington, a rally supporting Israel and the American Jewish community drew about 200 people at the city’s Freedom Plaza, in view of the Capitol complex, where police had erected protective fencing the night before.

In New York, throngs of protesters assembled near Times Square, demanding Palestinian independence and decrying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pain on both sides

In Baghdad on Friday, tens of thousands of Iraqis rallied in central Tahrir Square, waving Palestinian flags and burning the Israeli flag while chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans.

“We are ready to join the fight and rid the Palestinians of the Israeli atrocities,” said Muntadhar Kareem, 25, a teacher.

He was dressed in a white shroud, like most of the protesters, to symbolise their readiness to fight to the death.

State-organised rallies were held across Iran – whose government is Hamas’ main backer and one of Israel’s principal foes – in support of the militant group, state TV reported.

“Death to Israel. Death to Zionism!” shouted demonstrators, many carrying Palestinian flags and those of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem told a protest in Lebanon, the group was “fully ready” to contribute to the fighting. The group has already clashed with Israel across the Lebanese border in the past week.

In Indonesia, Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, the suspected mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, joined dozens of people in a march against Israel in the Javanese city of Solo.

In the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, activists protested against Israel’s actions after Friday prayers at the main mosque. Members of Japan’s Muslim community demonstrated near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, holding signs and chanting “Israel, terrorist” and “Free Palestine”.

In Sri Lanka, protesters held up signs saying, “Palestine you will never walk alone”. Protesters also took to the streets in Bulgaria, Yemen, Cape Town, India’s Kashmir region, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Egypt.

Prayers for peace

Jewish people were also due to hold vigils and rallies in support of Israel.

In Warsaw, the Chief Rabbi of Poland, Michael Schudrich, was scheduled to lead a multi-confessional prayer for peace. Members of France’s Jewish community were to gather at the largest synagogue in Paris for the Sabbath.

On Thursday night, French police had fired teargas and water cannon to break up a banned rally in Paris in support of the Palestinians. The government banned pro-Palestinian protests, saying they were likely to lead to public disorder.

In the Netherlands, Jewish schools were closed for safety reasons, as were two Jewish schools in London.

Police in Britain’s capital said thousands of officers were carrying out extra patrols, visiting schools, synagogues and mosques. The boost reflected a significant increase in hate crime, particularly antisemitism, a police statement said.

Thousands of people were expected to take part in a March for Palestine on Saturday.

In Germany, activists from the radical youth environmentalist group the Last Generation cancelled protests they had planned, saying they did not want to distract police from their task of protecting Jews and Jewish institutions.

—With additional files from the Canadian Press