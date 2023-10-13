Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Advocates rally to shut down Manwin Hotel

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 6:53 pm
A hallway inside the Manwin Hotel. View image in full screen
A hallway inside the Manwin Hotel. Randall Paull/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A rally to shut down the Manwin Hotel took place in front of the building Friday afternoon.

Community advocates, outreach workers and others came together, bringing awareness to what they believe is an unlivable building.

Advocates rally to shut down Manwin Hotel - image View image in full screen

“No person should be living like this. Everyone needs love, respect, dignity. You don’t see any of that here,” Sabe peace walker Victor Mondaca said.

Story continues below advertisement

The hotel, on Main Street, has been the site of homicides, stabbings and drug busts.

Advocates rally to shut down Manwin Hotel - image View image in full screen

Throughout the Manwin there are broken doors, loose wires, unfinished floors and ceilings and drugs on the ground.

More on Canada

Vincent Lillie with Downtown Community Safety Partnership said he used to live in a similar hotel.

“This is the exact same thing. There’s human trafficking, there’s sexual abuse, there’s drug use, there’s drug selling, violence,” Lillie said.

Advocates rally to shut down Manwin Hotel - image View image in full screen
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The City of Winnipeg says inspectors attended the Manwin Hotel in August. They issued orders related to the condition of windows, doors, and screens; litter and garbage; as well as plumbing, electrical, and floors.

The city says deadlines for required compliance vary.

That same month, fire inspectors also visited the property, finding no fire code violations. The city adds if building conditions deteriorate to the point where occupants’ safety is at risk, it may issue a vacate order.

Advocates rally to shut down Manwin Hotel - image View image in full screen

“If there was temporary housing, if there was an emergency place we could send people that wasn’t already at capacity places like this wouldn’t exist,” Mondaca said. “This is a last resort for people.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices