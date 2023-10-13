Advocates rally to shut down Manwin Hotel

Send this page to someone via email

A rally to shut down the Manwin Hotel took place in front of the building Friday afternoon.

Community advocates, outreach workers and others came together, bringing awareness to what they believe is an unlivable building.

“No person should be living like this. Everyone needs love, respect, dignity. You don’t see any of that here,” Sabe peace walker Victor Mondaca said.

Story continues below advertisement

The hotel, on Main Street, has been the site of homicides, stabbings and drug busts.

Throughout the Manwin there are broken doors, loose wires, unfinished floors and ceilings and drugs on the ground.

Vincent Lillie with Downtown Community Safety Partnership said he used to live in a similar hotel.

“This is the exact same thing. There’s human trafficking, there’s sexual abuse, there’s drug use, there’s drug selling, violence,” Lillie said.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Winnipeg says inspectors attended the Manwin Hotel in August. They issued orders related to the condition of windows, doors, and screens; litter and garbage; as well as plumbing, electrical, and floors.

The city says deadlines for required compliance vary.

That same month, fire inspectors also visited the property, finding no fire code violations. The city adds if building conditions deteriorate to the point where occupants’ safety is at risk, it may issue a vacate order.

“If there was temporary housing, if there was an emergency place we could send people that wasn’t already at capacity places like this wouldn’t exist,” Mondaca said. “This is a last resort for people.”