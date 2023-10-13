Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton implements mask requirement

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton is requiring masking in many areas of the site, becoming the first health-care facility in Alberta to make use of the new masking directive announced on Wednesday.

As of Oct. 13, face masks are required for Alberta Health Services (AHS) staff, physicians, volunteers, contracted service providers, and Alberta Precision Laboratories workers in patient-facing areas of the hospital. Masks are also required in elevators, staircases, hallways, common areas, gift shops and cafeterias where patient contact could occur.

Masking is required for patients, support people and visitors in the emergency department, and labour and delivery assessment/treatment areas.

“No patient shall be denied services,” AHS said in a statement to Global News on Friday.

Wearing a mask is optional for AHS workers when they are in an area where there is no contact with patients, like staff break rooms/meeting rooms, corporate settings or health records departments.

On Oct. 11, an AHS directive was put in place to allow health zone leadership to require enhanced masking for AHS staff, health-care workers and volunteers in acute care facilities. When that enhanced masking is put into place, it would also require patients, support workers and families visiting emergency departments to mask.

AHS said Friday the Royal Alex decision was made “based on several factors including rate of hospitalizations, number of outbreaks, occupancy, test positivity and situational context.”

As of Tuesday, Oct. 11, there were 12 units at Royal Alexandra Hospital on COVID-19 outbreak status. Data shows 79 patients and 41 health-care workers have tested positive as part of the current outbreaks. To compare, on Sept. 19, the Royal Alex had one unit on outbreak status with three patients testing positive.

Signs will inform patients and visitors about the mask requirement.

“Masking is just one strategy out of a package of preventive measures,” AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson added.

“As always, all staff are encouraged to mask, stay home when ill and, to continue to practice diligent hand hygiene as part of ongoing efforts to keep patients, families and each other safe and healthy.”

Albertans have been able to start making appointments for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines Oct. 10. The first appointments will start on Oct. 16.

As of Oct. 11, 23,579 COVID-19 vaccine appointments and 14,460 influenza vaccine appointments had been booked.