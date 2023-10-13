Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Okanagan resident charged with multiple counts of credit-card fraud

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 1:20 pm
Some of the items police say they seized following an investigation into credit card fraud. View image in full screen
Some of the items police say they seized following an investigation into credit card fraud. West Kelowna RCMP
An Okanagan woman is facing 18 charges of fraud after allegedly using someone else’s credit card.

West Kelowna RCMP say their investigation began on Sept. 22, after a victim reported that a credit card he had disposed of earlier had been used to recently purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Police say they compiled a month’s worth of surveillance evidence, which proved instrumental in identifying the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Telus provides tips on how to avoid fraud online'
Telus provides tips on how to avoid fraud online

“Officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Peachland,” said West Kelowna RCMP. “This operation led to the recovery of thousands of dollars in merchandise, obtained through fraudulent use of the credit card.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their recommended charges against the female suspect include possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court in January.

“The victim promptly reported the fraudulent use of a credit card he had disposed of,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, “allowing our members to swiftly identify the suspect, effect the arrest, and return the stolen property to the store.”

Click to play video: 'CIBC customers who got scammed warn about fake investigators'
CIBC customers who got scammed warn about fake investigators
