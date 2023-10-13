Okanagan resident charged with multiple counts of credit-card fraud

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan woman is facing 18 charges of fraud after allegedly using someone else’s credit card.

West Kelowna RCMP say their investigation began on Sept. 22, after a victim reported that a credit card he had disposed of earlier had been used to recently purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Police say they compiled a month’s worth of surveillance evidence, which proved instrumental in identifying the suspect.

“Officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Peachland,” said West Kelowna RCMP. “This operation led to the recovery of thousands of dollars in merchandise, obtained through fraudulent use of the credit card.”

Police say their recommended charges against the female suspect include possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court in January.

“The victim promptly reported the fraudulent use of a credit card he had disposed of,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, “allowing our members to swiftly identify the suspect, effect the arrest, and return the stolen property to the store.”