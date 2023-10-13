Alberta business groups praise Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law

Send this page to someone via email

Business groups in Alberta are celebrating Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled the federal government’s impact assessment law is largely unconstitutional.

The legislation, formerly known as Bill C-69, was reviled in the oil-and-gas producing province, where industry leaders saw it as a roadblock to infrastructure development.

Enacted in 2019, the law lays out the process for assessing the environmental impacts of major projects.

But the Supreme Court ruled Friday the legislation infringes on provincial jurisdiction.

The Business Council of Alberta says the decision is highly positive and will improve the predictability of major project development in this country.

The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association says it is thrilled by the ruling, calling it an “unequivocal victory for Canada’s economy and workers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.