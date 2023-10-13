Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta business groups praise Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2023 1:06 pm
A man walks past the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on June 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A man walks past the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on June 16, 2023. Adrian Wyld / CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Business groups in Alberta are celebrating Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled the federal government’s impact assessment law is largely unconstitutional.

The legislation, formerly known as Bill C-69, was reviled in the oil-and-gas producing province, where industry leaders saw it as a roadblock to infrastructure development.

Enacted in 2019, the law lays out the process for assessing the environmental impacts of major projects.

But the Supreme Court ruled Friday the legislation infringes on provincial jurisdiction.

The Business Council of Alberta says the decision is highly positive and will improve the predictability of major project development in this country.

The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association says it is thrilled by the ruling, calling it an “unequivocal victory for Canada’s economy and workers.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Supreme Court rules against Bill C-69'
Supreme Court rules against Bill C-69

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices