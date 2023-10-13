Menu

Canada

Canada’s top court to deliver judgment on environmental assessment law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2023 7:20 am
Canada’s top court is expected to rule Friday on the validity of the federal government’s environmental assessment legislation.

The Supreme Court’s judgment on the Impact Assessment Act is to set the tone for how different levels of government work together to balance the economic benefits of resource development against the environmental risks.

The Alberta government wants the law disallowed, arguing it opens the door to federal meddling in areas that the Constitution says are none of its business.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa says its involvement in environmental matters is needed to ensure standards are consistent across the country and to meet national goals such as fighting climate change.

Although the Alberta Court of Appeal has issued an opinion against the federal government, the Supreme Court has several times in the past affirmed a role for Ottawa in environmental issues.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

