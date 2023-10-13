Quebec plans to double university tuition for out-of-province students by 2024

The Quebec government is doubling tuition for out-of-province students to give more money to francophone universities.
Tuition for Canadians outside Quebec will jump to $17,000 from $8,992 beginning fall 2024, while the minimum tuition for international students will be $20,000.
Quebec’s English universities have far more international and out-of-province students compared to the French institutions.
Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry says the new rates are justified because the majority of out-of-province students leave Quebec after their studies but benefit from preferential tuition rates.
She says the extra money collected from the English-language schools will fund the French-language university network.
Language Minister Jean-François Roberge says the new rates will help to stop the decline of French in Montreal.
