Education

Quebec plans to double university tuition for out-of-province students by 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2023 12:15 pm
McGill University's campus is seen Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Montreal. View image in full screen
McGill University's campus is seen Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
The Quebec government is doubling tuition for out-of-province students to give more money to francophone universities.

Tuition for Canadians outside Quebec will jump to $17,000 from $8,992 beginning fall 2024, while the minimum tuition for international students will be $20,000.

Quebec’s English universities have far more international and out-of-province students compared to the French institutions.

English CEGEPs bracing for impact as parts of Quebec language law come into effect

Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry says the new rates are justified because the majority of out-of-province students leave Quebec after their studies but benefit from preferential tuition rates.

She says the extra money collected from the English-language schools will fund the French-language university network.

Trending Now

Language Minister Jean-François Roberge says the new rates will help to stop the decline of French in Montreal.

Click to play video: 'French language initiatives in Montreal get $1.5M financial boost, but is it enough?'
French language initiatives in Montreal get $1.5M financial boost, but is it enough?
© 2023 The Canadian Press

