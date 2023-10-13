55-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in East Hants

A 55-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the municipality of East Hants, N.S., early Thursday morning.
In a media release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the crash on Highway 215 at about 5:45 a.m. in the community of Noel Shore.
“RCMP officers learned that a pickup truck had been travelling on Hwy. 215 when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch,” police said.
The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead shortly after East Hants District RCMP, fire and EHS arrived.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene as the highway was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.
An investigation is ongoing.
