Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

55-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in East Hants

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 11:46 am
Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred when a pickup truck travelling on Highway 215 in Noel Shore left the road and came to a halt in a nearby ditch.
Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred when a pickup truck travelling on Highway 215 in Noel Shore left the road and came to a halt in a nearby ditch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A 55-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the municipality of East Hants, N.S., early Thursday morning.

In a media release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the crash on Highway 215 at about 5:45 a.m. in the community of Noel Shore.

“RCMP officers learned that a pickup truck had been travelling on Hwy. 215 when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch,” police said.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead shortly after East Hants District RCMP, fire and EHS arrived.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene as the highway was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

