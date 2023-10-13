Handbell Hotshots among musicians gathering for anniversary celebration in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

This is a pretty big weekend for some talented Calgary musicians.

Members of the Alberta Guild of English Handbell Ringers (ALGEHR) are celebrating their 40th anniversary.

“For us it’s a big deal,” ALGEHR’s Annie Hergott said.

One hundred-twenty handbell ringers from around Alberta are attending the Calgary event, joined by fellow ringers from as far away as B.C. and Montana.

Among them are 15-year-old ringers Brayden Kwan and Eddie Hergott, known in their musical circles by their colourful nickname.

“The Handbell Hotshots,” Hergott said.

4:27 Indigenous artists get chance for musical mentorship with Canadian country singer

It’s a nickname bestowed upon them by a teacher hosting the duo for a show at an elementary school.

Story continues below advertisement

“And I was like, ‘Wait – what!?’” Kwan said.

Members of ALGEHR are hoping their anniversary gathering will help get more people trying their hand at the bells.

“We’re hoping it just keeps growing. I think there are so many people in Calgary who would probably love to ring bells,” Hergott said. “We have lots of adult groups now that are starting and it’s just a really fun thing to do.”

The ringers have developed a few fun slang terms among themselves.

“We often call each other dingalings or bellheads,” Hergott said.

The ALGEHR celebration includes performances and sessions aimed at sharing skills, all happening at their host venue, the Varsity Acres Presbyterian Church in northwest Calgary

Members of the public are invited to attend a special show there at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14, with more information available online.