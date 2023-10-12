Alberta man, 22, caught doing 197 km/h in B.C., double the speed limit

An Alberta man was fined nearly $500 and had his vehicle impounded after getting caught doing double the speed limit in B.C. last weekend.
BC Highway Patrol says the Edmonton resident was clocked doing 197 km/h on Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park, where the speed limit is 90 km/h.
After being pulled over, the 22-year-old was charged with excessive speeding, fined $483 and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
BC Highway Patrol says the Sunday incident was one of several during the Thanksgiving weekend, when police were out patrolling as part of a province-wide, seasonal safe-driving campaign.
Three other vehicles travelling through Kootenay National Park were also impounded: two for excessive speeding and one for the driver being under the influence of alcohol.
The excessive speeders were each fined $368 and had their vehicles impounded for seven days. The impaired driver received a three-day roadside prohibition and a vehicle impoundment of three days.
On Highway 3 near Creston, three drivers had their vehicles impounded for seven days for excessive speeding. One driver was unlicensed while another was a new driver.
“We want to remind all drivers that as the season changes,” said Sgt. Ron Kneckt, “it’s essential to adjust driving habits according to the conditions.”
Comments