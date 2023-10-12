Menu

Traffic

1 dead following Highway 7A head-on collision: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 5:40 pm
Head-on collision closes section of Highway 7A near Bethany, Ont.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person is dead following a collision between a transport truck and a car on Hwy. 7A near Bethany, Ont., on Oct 12, 203.
One person is dead following Thursday morning’s head-on collision on Highway 7A  near Bethany in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving a westbound transport truck and an eastbound car on the highway between Forgotten Lane and Pitt Road, east of Highway 35.

The transport truck ended up on its side on fire in a ditch, prompting Kawartha Lakes firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

OPP late Thursday afternoon reported the driver of the car, a 34-year-old man from the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Manvers Township) was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the other driver.

Highway 7A was closed for several hours between Port Road and Highway 35 as OPP investigated. The section of highway reopened around 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who has video/dash-cam footage at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

