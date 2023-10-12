Variety Week 2023 shows how you can help kids around B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Variety – the Children’s Charity is kicking off another Variety Week, taking place from Oct. 16 to 20.

This year Variety is asking everyone who can give to consider the impact a donation can have.

When you help children get the critical resources they need to thrive, you are also helping their parents, siblings, teachers, friends and everyone in their lives.

Variety says the positive impact begins with that donation and it can transform lives.

Tune into Global BC newscasts from Oct. 16 to 20, when all week long you’ll get to meet some of the amazing kids whose lives you are transforming with your support.

How to donate

Donations can be made online or by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS as well as by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Story continues below advertisement

With a minimum donation of $169 or by joining the monthly giving program, you will receive Richard Brodeur’s All Inclusive poster, part of his Childhood Dreams series.