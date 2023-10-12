Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan government tables school pronoun bill, invokes notwithstanding clause

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2023 2:16 pm
The Sask. government has tabled a bill and invoked the notwithstanding clause to prevent children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent. View image in full screen
The Sask. government has tabled a bill and invoked the notwithstanding clause to prevent children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan government has tabled legislation and invoked the notwithstanding clause to prevent children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

A judge granted an injunction at the end of September pausing the Saskatchewan Party government’s pronoun policy.

Premier Scott Moe pledged the same day to recall the legislature early to put the policy into legislation and invoke the notwithstanding clause. The clause is a rarely used provision that allows governments to override certain sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms for up to five years.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said Thursday he was pleased to table the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act.

“Parents should always be involved in important decisions involving their children,” Cockrill said in a news release.

Opposition NDP house leader Nicole Sarauer said the bill hurts children’s rights.

Story continues below advertisement

“Here’s a government willing to call a sitting in an unprecedented way, change rules of procedure to pass this bill.

“Way to go guys, and doing it for the purpose of using the notwithstanding clause to trample on the rights of children.”

The bill says if it’s believed a student would be harmed because of the pronoun consent requirement, the school’s principal is to direct the student to a counsellor.

Trending Now

It also says parents must be given at least two weeks’ notice before any sexual health content is presented in schools so they can withdraw their children.

Moe has said the policy, announced in August, has strong support from the majority of Saskatchewan residents and parents.

Saskatchewan’s child advocate Lisa Broda said in a report that it violates rights to gender identity and expression.

Lawyers for UR Pride had sought the injunction, arguing the policy could cause teachers to out or misgender children and that it violates Charter rights.

A judge ordered the injunction until a constitutional challenge can be heard in court later this year.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices