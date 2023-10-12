Menu

Canada

Israel-Hamas conflict: Increased patrol in Winnipeg for communities affected, police say

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 6:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Police increase patrols in midst of Israel-Hamas conflict'
Police increase patrols in midst of Israel-Hamas conflict
With the Israel-Hamas conflict ongoing, Winnipeg police have upped patrols around cultural centres, schools, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship across the city.
In the aftermath of the attack in Israel by Hamas militants, Winnipeg police have increased patrols of areas across the city.

Officers will be patrolling cultural centres, schools, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a press release Thursday. The agency said it is in communication with community leaders about the “fear and insecurity” in the city as a result of the ongoing fighting in the Middle East. The WPS said there will be a continued and increased presence of police in affected communities.

Const. Dani McKinnon told Global News the decision was made in support of community members. She added that while some community leaders and organizations have asked for more patrol, others have not.

Click to play video: 'Israel-Hamas conflict: Manitobans reflect as violence continues'
Israel-Hamas conflict: Manitobans reflect as violence continues
