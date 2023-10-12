Israel-Hamas conflict: Increased patrol in Winnipeg for communities affected, police say

In the aftermath of the attack in Israel by Hamas militants, Winnipeg police have increased patrols of areas across the city.

Officers will be patrolling cultural centres, schools, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a press release Thursday. The agency said it is in communication with community leaders about the “fear and insecurity” in the city as a result of the ongoing fighting in the Middle East. The WPS said there will be a continued and increased presence of police in affected communities.

Const. Dani McKinnon told Global News the decision was made in support of community members. She added that while some community leaders and organizations have asked for more patrol, others have not.