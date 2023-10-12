Manitoba youth accused of assaulting nine-year-old girl, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with assault with a weapon after an incident at Moskahiken Cree Nation Sunday evening, in which a girl 9, was allegedly assaulted.

Manitoba RCMP said the girl was outside a Kistigan Crescent home with friends when she was approached by the suspect, who was in possession of what police believe to be a machete.

The girl didn’t need medical attention, police said, and the suspect was located and arrested the next day.

Moose Lake RCMP continue to investigate.