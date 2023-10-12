Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 12

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 12'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 12
WATCH: Seasonal conditions move in — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Oct. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Teacher-parent-student conferences, seeking new emergency shelter locations in Saskatoon, and Molly needs a new home.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Teacher-parent-student conferences: Family Matters

Saskatoon Public Schools is engaging families with upcoming teacher-parent-student interviews.

Aaron Hansen, a learning supports consultant with the school division, says the conferences provide further insight into a child’s education.

Hansen explains why the conferences are an important communication process in the education system in Family Matters.

Click to play video: 'Importance of teacher-parent-student conferences: Family Matter'
Importance of teacher-parent-student conferences: Family Matter

Coun. Darren Hill calls for public consultations during shelter search

The Saskatchewan government recently shared details on a plan to tackle homelessness and its action plan for mental health and addictions.

It means there will be new emergency shelter spaces in Saskatoon, but it will be up to the city to determine where they go.

Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill explains how council will determine where the shelters will be located and why he believes there should be public consultations.

Click to play video: 'Coun. Darren Hill calls for public consultations during shelter search'
Coun. Darren Hill calls for public consultations during shelter search

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Molly

Molly is a laid-back seven-month-old basset hound mix in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Molly and the best type of home for her.

Omidian also looks at pets and Halloween in Adopt a Pet.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Molly'
Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Molly

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 12

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Oct. 12.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 12'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 12
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

