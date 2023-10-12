Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 12

Send this page to someone via email

Teacher-parent-student conferences, seeking new emergency shelter locations in Saskatoon, and Molly needs a new home.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Teacher-parent-student conferences: Family Matters

Saskatoon Public Schools is engaging families with upcoming teacher-parent-student interviews.

Aaron Hansen, a learning supports consultant with the school division, says the conferences provide further insight into a child’s education.

Hansen explains why the conferences are an important communication process in the education system in Family Matters.

Coun. Darren Hill calls for public consultations during shelter search

The Saskatchewan government recently shared details on a plan to tackle homelessness and its action plan for mental health and addictions.

It means there will be new emergency shelter spaces in Saskatoon, but it will be up to the city to determine where they go.

Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill explains how council will determine where the shelters will be located and why he believes there should be public consultations.

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Molly

Molly is a laid-back seven-month-old basset hound mix in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Molly and the best type of home for her.

Omidian also looks at pets and Halloween in Adopt a Pet.

