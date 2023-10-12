Regina Food Bank aims to break world record with citywide campaign

In an attempt to break a world record, the Regina Food Bank partnered with the Mosaic Company and launched a citywide campaign called the Mosaic Million Meal Challenge to collect food donations and raise funds.

The Mosaic Million Meal Challenge starts Thursday and runs until early November.

0:28 Regina Food Bank announces Mosaic Million Meal Challenge

In a release, the Regina Food Bank stated it has seen an average increase in requests for services of 40 per cent year over year from 2019 numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

“What an impactful way to launch the Mosaic Million Meal Challenge,” stated Mosaic’s director of government and public affairs, Marnel Jones. “Visually demonstrating the need in our community puts the challenge into perspective. Our partnership with the Regina Food Bank is an extension of our noble mission to help the world grow the food it needs.”

The campaign is aiming to break the world record for the largest canned food image display. Organizers are calling on businesses, students and families of Regina to get involved.

“The can art display is an awareness piece that will utilize 7,000 cans representing the number of cans the Regina Food Bank delivers each week,” the release read. “The organization is encouraging everyone to get creative, as gifts large and small are required to secure a million meals!”

Last year, the Food Bank delivered over 170,000 points of service and this year, its goal is to distribute over four million pounds of food by the end of this year. The food bank said this increase in need along with rising prices is also adding pressure to Regina Food Bank operations, as it predicts it will spend approximately $1.2 million in purchasing food required to meet demand, illustrating the need for donations.

“The Mosaic Million Meal Challenge is always one of the busiest and most exciting months of the year for the Regina Food Bank,” stated Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey. “We would like to sincerely thank the Mosaic Company for their unwavering support. Together, we’re proving that ‘We CAN Do It!’ as we work tirelessly towards raising 1 million meals. This will put a huge dent in our goal to provide 5 million meals this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Mosaic Million Meal Challenge runs from Oct. 12 until Nov. 4, with the annual Stuff the Bus food drive event to wrap up the campaign. To find more information on this campaign, visit the Regina Food Bank website.