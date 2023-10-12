Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Two 13-year-old girls reported missing in Mission, B.C.: RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 11:12 am
Two girls have been reported missing in Mission, B.C. View image in full screen
Two girls have been reported missing in Mission, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police are looking for two missing girls in Mission, B.C.

Mounties said the two girls have been missing since Tuesday.

Taylor Jackson and Cora Schiller, both of whom have been reported missing from different homes, may be together, police said.

Cora Schiller (left) and Taylor Jackson (right) are reported missing in Mission. View image in full screen
Cora Schiller (left) and Taylor Jackson (right) are reported missing in Mission. RCMP
Jackson, who was last seen at her home on Tuesday, is described by police as four feet eight inches tall, and with a slim build and sandy-brown long hair.

Schiller, who was last seen at her home on Tuesday afternoon, is described as five feet nine inches tall, and with a slim build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the missing girls can contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

