Two 13-year-old girls reported missing in Mission, B.C.: RCMP

Police are looking for two missing girls in Mission, B.C.

Mounties said the two girls have been missing since Tuesday.

Taylor Jackson and Cora Schiller, both of whom have been reported missing from different homes, may be together, police said.

View image in full screen Cora Schiller (left) and Taylor Jackson (right) are reported missing in Mission. RCMP

Jackson, who was last seen at her home on Tuesday, is described by police as four feet eight inches tall, and with a slim build and sandy-brown long hair.

Schiller, who was last seen at her home on Tuesday afternoon, is described as five feet nine inches tall, and with a slim build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the missing girls can contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.