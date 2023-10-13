Laval buys 2 pieces of land in effort to green the city

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Laval is making big steps to become a green city closer to nature.

Laval city council has approved the land acquisition for the future grand linear park project.

The city has purchased two pieces of land from Nersam Inc. near the intersection of Le Corbusier Boul. and Du Souvenir for $2.4 million.

“It’s a fair price for the land,” Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said.

The future park will measure one kilometre and span across the East and West of the city centre along du Souvenir Boulevard.

The park will connect two green spaces, Bois du Trait-Carré and Carré Laval both already owned by the city.

Boyer says the city will not have to spend exorbitant amounts of money to see the project come to fruition.

Under the new town planning code, new developments will require that 25 per cent of the property is green space.

In addition, 10 per cent of the property will be ceded to the city.

Boyer says the city will negotiate with developers to create and form the proposed green channel.

“So we will be able to negotiate with the owners to make sure where this green space is and where we want it to be. We will have acquisitions. We will become owners without having to pay for new lands,” Boyer said.

The move comes as the city on the north shore of Montreal is taking steps to not only to protect the environment, but bring people closer to nature.

“We are known for highways and our big parking lots surrounding shopping malls, but we want to redefine and change this image,” Boyer said.

Despite the enthusiasm, the mayor said the audacious project is far from a reality. He hopes to see its completion within the next two years.

In the meantime the city will be holding public consultations to decide on the future potential of the park.

“Do we want trees and grass? Do we want an auditorium? The residents will decide,” Boyer said.