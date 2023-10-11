Do Albertans need doctors’ prescriptions for healthy food subsidies?

Send this page to someone via email

Sticker shock at the grocery store is a common occurrence these days, and those with dietary restrictions are especially feeling the impact.

“The root cause for so many people with diabetes is that they don’t have enough healthy food,” said University of Calgary associate professor and dietician Dana Olstad. “They can’t afford the healthy food they need to manage their blood sugars.”

That’s why Olstad is exploring how a doctor’s prescription might ease the burden.

Her year-long trial will look at the impacts of offering dietary advice and a $10.50 per week subsidy for each person in a volunteer’s household.

“If you think about it, food is very cheap. Health care is very expensive. Theoretically, it should help to offset a lot of health-care costs,” Olstad said.

In a broader context, the most recent Canadian health measures survey suggests more than one in three adults in Canada has obesity that may require medical support. This is an epidemic the World Obesity Federation estimates is costing Canadians tens of billions of dollars annually.

In a statement to Global News, Alberta’s Ministry of Health said, “We know the number of Albertans living with diabetes is increasing and that is a concern to Alberta’s government. We need to find ways to better support Albertans living with this chronic condition and to more effectively prevent, screen for and treat this serious illness.”

It also referenced a Diabetes Working Group that was created to examine diabetes care in the province and to provide recommendations for a long-term strategy for care.