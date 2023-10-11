COVID-19: Peterborough area death toll reaches 150; risk index remains high

Send this page to someone via email

For the second week in a row, the risk index for COVID-19 remains at a high level for the Peterborough, Ont. region.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health maintained its risk index at high, unchanged since Sept. 27.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported over the past two weeks. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 150 COVID-19 deaths within the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The risk index’s case rate indicator is at moderate after being at high on Sept. 27. Both PCR test per cent positivity and wastewater surveillance indicators remain at a “very high” level. The outbreak indicator moves from moderate to high and positive rapid antigen tests moves from “very low” to “low.”

View image in full screen COVID-19 risk index issued by Peterborough Public Health on Oct. 11, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

In September, the health unit reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the health unit also reported the first confirmed influenza case of the season in the region.

“We know that the individual acquired the influenza virus locally in this region, which means the flu is already circulating in our community,” said Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health.

“As the vaccination programs for influenza and COVID-19 have started, I want to remind residents of the importance of coming forward for Fall vaccinations as soon as they are eligible.”

Case data as of Oct. 11 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 103 — unchanged from Oct. 4 and down from 109 reported on Sept. 27. There were 73 active cases reported on Sept. 20. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Deaths: 150 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 65 since the Oct. 4 update.

Hospitalizations: 679 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — nine more since Sept. 27. There have been 61 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared (one more since Sept. 27).

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,800 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,547 cumulative resolved cases which make up approximately 98 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are seven active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Three active outbreaks: A5 unit (declared on Oct. 10), B5 surgical unit (declared on Oct. 4) and the geriatric assessment behavioural unit (declared on Sept. 25).

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Sept. 30.

St Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on the Woodland unit on Sept. 25.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Sept. 15.

Extendicare Peterborough in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Orchid Trail area on Sept. 14

Outbreaks lifted:

Story continues below advertisement

Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence: Declared on Sept. 28 and was lifted on Oct. 11.

Congregate living facility (no. 60) in Peterborough: Declared Sept. 25 and was lifted on Oct. 6.

St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared in the Creekside area on Sept. 15.

There have been 264 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Six per cent of residents have had a booster dose (three or more doses) in the last six months.