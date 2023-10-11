Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teenager arrested for allegedly starting fire in BC Ferries bathroom

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 3:18 pm
The Spirit of British Columbia near the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in 2007. View image in full screen
The Spirit of British Columbia near the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in 2007. CP PHOTO/Richard Lam
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 16 year old was arrested Tuesday after allegedly setting fire on board a BC Ferries vessel.

RCMP in Sidney / North Saanich were called by BC Ferries just after 8:30 p.m. to report that someone had started a fire inside a washroom on the Spirit of British Columbia, which was docked at the Swartz Bay Terminal.

Officers boarded the ferry, arrested the young man and took him off the ship.

“The extent of the damage remains under investigation” Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the RCMP in British Columbia said in a release.

The teenager has been released pending a later court date.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries to be fined over staff-related cancellations'
BC Ferries to be fined over staff-related cancellations
Trending Now

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Ferries confirmed the sailing departed 36 minutes behind schedule due to the incident but that the ferry was back in use.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices