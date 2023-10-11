Teenager arrested for allegedly starting fire in BC Ferries bathroom

See more sharing options

A 16 year old was arrested Tuesday after allegedly setting fire on board a BC Ferries vessel.

RCMP in Sidney / North Saanich were called by BC Ferries just after 8:30 p.m. to report that someone had started a fire inside a washroom on the Spirit of British Columbia, which was docked at the Swartz Bay Terminal.

Officers boarded the ferry, arrested the young man and took him off the ship.

“The extent of the damage remains under investigation” Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the RCMP in British Columbia said in a release.

The teenager has been released pending a later court date.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

BC Ferries confirmed the sailing departed 36 minutes behind schedule due to the incident but that the ferry was back in use.