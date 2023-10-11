Menu

Traffic

3-vehicle crash at 19th Street and 1st Avenue in Saskatoon

By Jeffrey Meskens Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 12:45 pm
The crash happened after a driver disobeyed a red light, police say. View image in full screen
The crash happened after a driver disobeyed a red light, police say. Jeffrey Meskens - Global News
The intersection under the Sid Buckwold Bridge in Saskatoon was closed for about two hours on Tuesday evening due to a crash involving three vehicles.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the 19th Street and 1st Avenue intersection. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet SUV ignored a red light, causing the crash. One driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but no serious injuries were reported.

The intersection was opened up around 9:15 p.m., while city crews repaired damage at the intersection.

A Blue SUV was flipped and towed from the intersection. View image in full screen
A blue SUV was flipped and towed from the intersection. Jeffrey Meskens - Global News
