3-vehicle crash at 19th Street and 1st Avenue in Saskatoon

The intersection under the Sid Buckwold Bridge in Saskatoon was closed for about two hours on Tuesday evening due to a crash involving three vehicles.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the 19th Street and 1st Avenue intersection. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet SUV ignored a red light, causing the crash. One driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but no serious injuries were reported.

The intersection was opened up around 9:15 p.m., while city crews repaired damage at the intersection.