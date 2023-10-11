Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 11

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 11:32 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 11'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 11
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Keeping electronics out of landfills, and the Saskatoon Food Bank launches a capital campaign.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Keeping electronics out of landfills goal of EPRA Sask.

It’s an important reminder that a lot of the stuff found in laptops, televisions and phones can and should be recycled rather than sent to the landfill.

Gayleen Creelman, the program director with EPRA Saskatchewan, says materials found in the old electronics have some value.

Creelman has more on keeping the planet clean by recycling electronics in this interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Keeping electronics out of landfills goal of EPRA Sask.'
Keeping electronics out of landfills goal of EPRA Sask.

Saskatoon Food Bank launches campaign for new facility

With its current location under increased strain with rising demand, the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is getting set to expand.

The organization has unveiled a $12-million community fundraising campaign for the new facility.

Executive director Laurie O’Connor discusses their mission to ensure everyone has access to safe, affordable food in this interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Food Bank launches campaign for new facility'
Saskatoon Food Bank launches campaign for new facility
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Blustery day — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, Oct. 11, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 11'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 11
