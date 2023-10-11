Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP asks seasonal property owners to keep an eye on cottages throughout the year

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 11:08 am
After vandals 'destroyed' a cottage on Lake Huron, OPP are asking seasonal property owners to take precautions. View image in full screen
After vandals 'destroyed' a cottage on Lake Huron, OPP are asking seasonal property owners to take precautions. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a cottage on Lake Huron was “destroyed by vandals” this summer, Ontario Provincial Police are asking those with vacation homes to take precautions to cut down on the number of break-ins.

Last month, police said they were contacted after someone visited a friend’s cottage in Ashfield Colborne Wawanosh and “discovered their friend’s seasonal cottage destroyed by vandals.”

Police were told that the cottage’s owner resides in the U.S. and that the friend checks on the cottage on occasion, although in this case, it had been a couple of months.

After vandals “destroyed” a cottage on Lake Huron, OPP are asking seasonal property owners to take precautions. View image in full screen
After vandals “destroyed” a cottage on Lake Huron, OPP are asking seasonal property owners to take precautions. OPP

Police say the damage to the cottage occurred between July 22 and Sept. 13 as the vandals damaged the interior and exterior of the lakefront cottage on Hunter’s Road.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, police issued a release that asked all property owners to make sure they remove valuable items and alcohol from their cottages.

Trending Now

They say thieves are on the hunt for small appliances and alcohol when they target vacation properties as those items are a quick flip for cash.

Police also suggest that people keep their cottages locked and that property owners should have someone stop by the properties on a daily basis to make sure everything is copacetic.

After vandals “destroyed” a cottage on Lake Huron, OPP are asking seasonal property owners to take precautions. View image in full screen
After vandals “destroyed” a cottage on Lake Huron, OPP are asking seasonal property owners to take precautions. OPP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices