OPP asks seasonal property owners to keep an eye on cottages throughout the year

After a cottage on Lake Huron was “destroyed by vandals” this summer, Ontario Provincial Police are asking those with vacation homes to take precautions to cut down on the number of break-ins.

Last month, police said they were contacted after someone visited a friend’s cottage in Ashfield Colborne Wawanosh and “discovered their friend’s seasonal cottage destroyed by vandals.”

Police were told that the cottage’s owner resides in the U.S. and that the friend checks on the cottage on occasion, although in this case, it had been a couple of months.

After vandals "destroyed" a cottage on Lake Huron, OPP are asking seasonal property owners to take precautions.

Police say the damage to the cottage occurred between July 22 and Sept. 13 as the vandals damaged the interior and exterior of the lakefront cottage on Hunter’s Road.

On Tuesday, police issued a release that asked all property owners to make sure they remove valuable items and alcohol from their cottages.

They say thieves are on the hunt for small appliances and alcohol when they target vacation properties as those items are a quick flip for cash.

Police also suggest that people keep their cottages locked and that property owners should have someone stop by the properties on a daily basis to make sure everything is copacetic.