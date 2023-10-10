Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Separate crashes leave 2 Toronto pedestrians with serious injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 9:30 pm
Toronto police on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
Police in Toronto are investigating two separate crashes, including one hit-and-run, in the city on Tuesday evening.

The first was reported just after 8:30 p.m. around Allen Road Ramp and Lawrence Avenue.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area for reports a pedestrian had been struck. When they arrived, the driver was no longer at the scene, with police searching for a black pickup truck.

Paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Then, less than 15 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the area of Kennedy Road and Bonis Avenue for reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

This time, the driver remained at the scene, police said. Officers had initially suggested the driver fled the crash but later corrected themselves.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the northbound side of Kennedy Road was closed from Sheppard Avenue East.

Police searching for motorcyclist in connection with Toronto hit-and-run
