Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

New Penticton housing development breaks ground

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 8:39 pm
October 10, 2023 Sokana Housing Development in Penticton View image in full screen
Local officials break ground on a new housing development in Penticton. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ground has officially been broken for a new housing development in Penticton, B.C., one whose first phase took only 72 hours to sell out.

Local officials and the developer, Kerkhoff Develop-Build, gathered on Tuesday at the former site of the Ogopogo Motel and Campground on Riverside Drive where the first phase of Sokana will be built.

“Despite our long history and deep roots in B.C., this groundbreaking marks a major milestone for us that is because after having the opportunity and the privilege to help build homes around the province, Sokana is our first project in Penticton,” said Kerkhoff Develop-Build president and CEO Leonard Kerkhoff.

Click to play video: 'New development in West Kelowna forces mobile home park residents out'
New development in West Kelowna forces mobile home park residents out

All 96 units in the first phase were spoken for by the end of June and in response, the developer has accelerated the construction timeline to try and meet the demand.

Story continues below advertisement

The project is a part of the city’s North Gateway plan to redevelop that area of Penticton into a work-live-play community.

“Penticton has experienced remarkable growth over the last few years and with that comes a need for greater housing supply and diversity,” said Kerkhoff. “Mayor Julius Bloomfield and city council have not only recognized that need, but they have responded by making Penticton one of the most attractive places to live, invest and build.”

“I am delighted to be here, my council is delighted to be here, to be a part of this groundbreaking event,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “And to witness the transformation of the North Gateway area of Penticton and build a more vibrant community in this area.

“I think this is just another step in the major transformation that is going on.”

Click to play video: 'Penticton bike lane put on 50K sign diet'
Penticton bike lane put on 50K sign diet
Trending Now

When the project was first proposed, concerns were raised by the public and council over vacation rentals in the building. The property, however, is currently zoned to allow it.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the entire 234-unit project will be built in two phases over a three-year period. According to the developer, the final block of 138 units in the second phase will also be released ahead of schedule.’

“I can tell you there are some units left but I don’t think they will be around for long,” said Kerkhoff.

The final building will include one-, two- and three-bedroom homes as well as a number of amenities, and potential for short-term rental without speculation tax.

Click to play video: 'Summerland organic processing facility site officially opens'
Summerland organic processing facility site officially opens
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices