Water disruption in West Kelowna as water plant work continues

Some residents in West Kelowna may experience low water pressure and disruption to water services on Wednesday.

Construction crews will be conducting watermain connections at the intersection of Boucherie and Ogden roads to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

“As part of this ongoing work, properties may experience low water pressure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” the city said in a press release.

2:09 Osoyoos’ drinking water to get a $9-million upgrade

As a result, the city is asking residents to reduce water consumption during this time.

Below are areas where the city says low water pressure will occur, and where residents are asked to reduce their water consumption.

Ogden Road

Westbrook Drive

Westview Road

McCartney Road

Montigny Road

Regal Road

Cox Road

Addison Road

Kitson Court

Oak Barrel Place

Boucherie Road (between Ogden and Gregory Roads)

1:58 Okanagan residents encouraged to conserve water

Below are areas where residents are asked to reduce their water consumption.

Trevor Drive

Joyce Road

Paula Road

Guidi Road

Lakeview Cove Road

Rock Rose Place

Michael Drive

Lynden Road

Avondale Place

Cordova Way

Arlington Place

More information about crews connecting the water mains is available online.

In related news, the city says Boucherie Road will be closed between Hayman and Stuart roads on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., for fall maintenance.

The maintenance will include cleaning catch basins and meridians, winterizing irrigation lines, plus mowing, trimming and weeding.

Motorists are asked to use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart roads as detour routes.