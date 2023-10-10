Menu

Environment

Community facility at Winnipeg’s Fortwhyte Alive to be built with federal investment

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 6:55 pm
Ben Carr, MP for Winnipeg South Centre, said investments to green infrastructure create resilient communities. This comes after the federal government announced a multi-million-dollar investment for the creation a new outdoor hub beside Fortwhyte Alive. View image in full screen
Ben Carr, MP for Winnipeg South Centre, said investments to green infrastructure create resilient communities. This comes after the federal government announced a multi-million-dollar investment for the creation a new outdoor hub beside Fortwhyte Alive. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
A new multi-purpose community facility is under construction in Winnipeg, with hopes of serving as a gateway to a city park.

FortWhyte Alive will be home to a new building, courtesy of a multi-million-dollar investment announced on Tuesday by the Government of Canada, totalling $12. million. The investment will be coupled with additional investments by the Government of Manitoba and private funding — about $3.3 million and $8.8 million, respectively.

The new building, the Buffalo Crossing facility, aims to be a hub for outdoor recreational and education experiences. According to the federal government, the building will encompass 18,000 square feet and support FortWhyte Alive in fostering community relationship and stewardship of nature.

Ben Carr, MP for Winnipeg South Centre, said investments in green recreational infrastructure are beneficial to communities.

“Facilities that meet the community’s social, cultural and health needs are critical to fostering resiliency and creating opportunity. These are buildings that are essential to the wellbeing of all,” said Carr at Tuesday’s press conference. He added that such investments go a long way in protecting the environment and supporting sustainable development.

He further said that the investments will offer city residents access to quality educational and recreational opportunities for “years to come.” He also added that work between all levels of government can create a future that residents would want, from fighting climate change to bolstering communities and strengthening the economy.

The federal government’s investment is made through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, created in support of addressing various issues including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing energy efficiency.

To Liz Wilson, president and CEO of FortWhyte Alive, the new facility will become a catalyst for climate resiliency throughout the province.

“Buffalo Crossing, our new visitor centre on McGillivray Boulevard, will be the southern gateway to our site, offering expanded capacity for year-round educational programming and events,” said Wilson in a press release on Oct. 10.

“Thanks to this generous green investment in our community by our government partners, FortWhyte Alive will continue to be a leader in championing sustainable practices while strengthening our connections with the natural world.”

Click to play video: 'FortWhyte Alive: Halloween in the Forest'
FortWhyte Alive: Halloween in the Forest
