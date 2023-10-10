Protests outside Saskatchewan Legislative Building as pronoun policy set to be introduced

Send this page to someone via email

“Rally for our Rights” protests have begun outside the Saskatchewan legislature as the controversial pronoun policy is on the horizon.

The legislative assembly is set to resume Tuesday afternoon, with the Saskatchewan Party government planning to introduce legislation that would require children under 16 to receive parental consent if they want to change their names or pronouns at school.

Premier Scott Moe has said he plans to invoke the notwithstanding clause, a provision that allows governments to override certain Charter rights for up to five years.

“We are going to focus on introducing this piece of legislation, pass it with the notwithstanding clause, to ensure we are taking away all question with respect to will this policy be in place, all ambiguity with respect to the certainty of this policy years ahead,” Moe said in a recent interview.

In late September, a judge granted and paused the policy. Lawyers for UR Pride, a local LGBTQ2 group in Regina that applied for the injunction, argued the policy could cause teachers to out or misgender children, resulting in Charter violations.

View image in full screen Former education minister Dustin Duncan announced in August new education policies that would require parental permission if a child under the age of 16 wanted to go by a different name or pronouns. Victoria Idowu / Global News

NDP Leader Carla Beck spoke to the crowd protesting outside.

“This is what democracy looks like,” she said to roaring cheers. “This is a government that hasn’t listened to teachers, to parents, and they certainly haven’t listened to kids.”

“Every single student should have the opportunity to have an education in a welcoming environment. Let me say this clearly … that includes trans kids.”

Inside the legislative building, the Sask. NDP has said it will fight against the policy and hopes it will be scraped altogether.

“We don’t think it’s right for this premier to use the powers of government to bully already vulnerable kids,” Matt Love, the opposition education critic said in a recent interview. “It’s not the right approach, we won’t support.”

More info to come…