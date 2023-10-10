Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Calgary to enhance crosswalks near schools with in-street sign installations

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 2:49 pm
A sample in-street crosswalk sign the City of Calgary plans to install around all schools with Grade 6 or lower. View image in full screen
A sample in-street crosswalk sign the City of Calgary plans to install around all schools with Grade 6 or lower. handout / City of Calgary
The City of Calgary is hoping drivers will see the signs and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, especially around schools.

Before the end of this school year, in-street school crosswalk signs will be installed around all schools that include Grade 6 or lower in Calgary.

The bright yellow signs signal to drivers to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Under Alberta traffic laws, pedestrians have the right of way in a crosswalk unless a peace officer or device controlling traffic provides a different direction.

Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk can result in a $810 fine and four demerit points.

During the 2020-21 academic year, the city partnered with the University of Calgary for a traffic safety pilot project near elementary schools, looking at how crosswalk signs affect driver speeds, and the number of pedestrians or cyclists who use the crossings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We wanted to see if these in-street school crosswalk signs would lower driver speeds and promote safer conditions for pedestrians, particularly during peak times when conflicts between pedestrians and vehicular traffic are more likely to occur,” traffic engineer Surendra Mishra said.

Analysis of data on speed and volume of traffic showed the in-street crosswalk signs near 52 randomly-selected schools reduced vehicle speeds, especially in the mornings and afternoons. The city said it also made pedestrians feel safer.

“We started installing the signs in the summer of 2021 as part of a pilot project. Many schools have had them for a while, and for others, it might be their first time seeing the signs,” Mishra says.

