Semi-truck blocking traffic along W.R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna

It’s slow going for motorists heading into Kelowna across Okanagan Lake on Tuesday morning.

A broken-down semi along the W.R. Bennett Bridge is blocking one of the two north/east-bound lanes, leading to long lineups from West Kelowna.

DriveBC says an update is expected at 11:30 a.m., and that motorists should watch for traffic control and expect major delays.

Notably, DriveBC’s four cameras showing the W.R. Bennett Bridge are currently unavailable.