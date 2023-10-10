Semi-truck blocking traffic along W.R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna

It’s slow going for motorists heading into Kelowna across Okanagan Lake on Tuesday morning.
A broken-down semi along the W.R. Bennett Bridge is blocking one of the two north/east-bound lanes, leading to long lineups from West Kelowna.
DriveBC says an update is expected at 11:30 a.m., and that motorists should watch for traffic control and expect major delays.
Notably, DriveBC’s four cameras showing the W.R. Bennett Bridge are currently unavailable.
