Traffic

Semi-truck blocking traffic along W.R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 2:13 pm
A broken-down semi along the W.R. Bennett Bridge is blocking one of the two northbound lanes, leading to long lineups from West Kelowna.
It’s slow going for motorists heading into Kelowna across Okanagan Lake on Tuesday morning.

A broken-down semi along the W.R. Bennett Bridge is blocking one of the two north/east-bound lanes, leading to long lineups from West Kelowna.

DriveBC says an update is expected at 11:30 a.m., and that motorists should watch for traffic control and expect major delays.

Notably, DriveBC’s four cameras showing the W.R. Bennett Bridge are currently unavailable.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

