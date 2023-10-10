Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Armed robbery incident leads to arrest, Winnipeg police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 2:12 pm
Winnipeg police at the scene of a shooting at Graham Avenue and Carlton Street in 2014. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a shooting at Graham Avenue and Carlton Street in 2014. Shaun McLeod / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is in custody in connection with what Winnipeg police said was an armed robbery outside a city bus stop.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to a bus stop at Fort Street and Graham Avenue on Monday at approximately 7 p.m. They say a male teen had been robbed by a group of individuals wearing face masks.

Police said the group were brandishing guns and knives, threatened to kill the victim, stole his property and then fled on foot.

In responding to a similar call for service in the city’s Central District area with similar suspect descriptions, officers took one of the suspects into custody after a short foot pursuit. They said the suspect had discarded a BB gun. The others were able to escape.

The 17-year-old male suspect was detained in custody. He faces a number of charges, including armed robbery using a firearm.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Assault and robbery outside Winnipeg hotel lead to arrests, police say'
Assault and robbery outside Winnipeg hotel lead to arrests, police say
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices