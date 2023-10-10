Armed robbery incident leads to arrest, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody in connection with what Winnipeg police said was an armed robbery outside a city bus stop.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to a bus stop at Fort Street and Graham Avenue on Monday at approximately 7 p.m. They say a male teen had been robbed by a group of individuals wearing face masks.

Police said the group were brandishing guns and knives, threatened to kill the victim, stole his property and then fled on foot.

In responding to a similar call for service in the city’s Central District area with similar suspect descriptions, officers took one of the suspects into custody after a short foot pursuit. They said the suspect had discarded a BB gun. The others were able to escape.

The 17-year-old male suspect was detained in custody. He faces a number of charges, including armed robbery using a firearm.

