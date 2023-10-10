15-year-old charged with selling gun to teen used in fatal Winnipeg shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say another teen is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a boy in August.

A Wednesday press release says officers charged the 15-year-old suspect with weapons trafficking after an investigation into the sale of a gun to the accused in the incident.

On Aug. 5 police were called to a home in the Jefferson neighbourhood around 8:15 p.m., where they found a 15-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said both teens were hanging out with a group of other youths when the suspect — who had brought a loaded sawed-off shotgun — carelessly pointed it at three members of the group, killing one when the gun discharged.

The accused, 16, was arrested and charged with manslaughter and a half-dozen firearms offences.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen in the latest arrest, who also had an outstanding warrant, remains in custody.

— with files from Sam Thompson