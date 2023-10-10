Menu

Crime

Arrest made following year-long investigation into fatal collision by Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 12:43 pm
Thelma Krull missing person search Winnipeg police Valley Gardens Community Centre View image in full screen
Winnipeg police arrested one man in connection to a motor vehicle collision last year, on Oct. 6, 2023. Josh Arason / Global News
A man has been arrested by Winnipeg police a year after a fatal collision left one person dead.

Officers with the city’s traffic division unit arrested a 19-year-old man on Oct. 6 in connection with a motor vehicle collision that killed one person last year. According to officials, the suspect was driving a vehicle when it struck a utility pole on Oct. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Road and Guay Avenue.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. A 17-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead.

The driver was released from custody and faces a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

Police added that speed and the manner in which the vehicle was driven were factors in the collision.

