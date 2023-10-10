B.C. becomes first province to sign health deal with federal government, worth $1.2 billion

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has become the first province to sign an individual health deal with the federal government.

The deal, worth $1.2 billion, is part of a tailored funding agreement of the $196-billion health accord Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered provinces earlier this year.

The federal government will provide the funds to B.C. over three years.

This three-year plan includes developing a model of care at 83 acute care sites throughout B.C., more access to mental health and addiction services, including expanding the number of Foundry centres from 16 to 35 across the province and reducing 30-day re-admissions for mental illness and substance use.

The province has also agreed to work with the First Nations Health Authority to improve access to culturally appropriate and trauma-informed treatment and care.

“It is clear that Canadians want and deserve better access to health services, and we need to act now to address the challenges in front of us,” Canada’s minister of health, Mark Holland, said in a release.

“Reaching this agreement and action plan is a significant step in our collaboration with British Columbia to take measurable action to transform our health care system. Together with all provinces and territories, we will continue working to achieve better health outcomes for everyone.”

