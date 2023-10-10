Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation ongoing as Winnipeg police respond to report of stabbing

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 11:49 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was transported to the hospital with stab wounds.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to reports of a man who had been stabbed on Oct. 7 at approximately 1:20 a.m. They located the 45-year-old male victim suffering from upper-body injuries at a hotel complex in the 700 block of Main Street. He was given emergency medical care using a chest seal before an ambulance arrived.

He was upgraded to a stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled before they arrived. No arrests have been made and the city’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police rescue young boy from currents of Red River'
Winnipeg police rescue young boy from currents of Red River
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices