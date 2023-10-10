Investigation ongoing as Winnipeg police respond to report of stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was transported to the hospital with stab wounds.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to reports of a man who had been stabbed on Oct. 7 at approximately 1:20 a.m. They located the 45-year-old male victim suffering from upper-body injuries at a hotel complex in the 700 block of Main Street. He was given emergency medical care using a chest seal before an ambulance arrived.

He was upgraded to a stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled before they arrived. No arrests have been made and the city’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.