Manitoba men among group charged with weapons in Ontario

Two men from southeast Manitoba are among a group facing weapons charges after being pulled over in northwest Ontario on Friday morning.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 in Revell Township for stunt driving. A search of the vehicle revealed the occupants had a loaded handgun with them, an OPP press release says.

Two men from Manitoba, a 23-year-old from La Broquerie and a 25-year-old from Blumenort, and two men from Edmonton, aged 19 and 22 years old, face numerous weapons-related charges.

The men remain in custody and will appear in an Ontario court on Tuesday. The investigation continues.