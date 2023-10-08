Menu

Lifestyle

East Meets West Children’s Foundation hosts annual fundraiser

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 8:52 pm
Click to play video: 'East Meets West Children’s Foundation hosts annual fundraiser'
East Meets West Children’s Foundation hosts annual fundraiser
The team behind the East Meets West Children's Foundation has given out thousands of dollars this year to support children in the Okanagan and around the world. Sydney Morton highlights the work the foundation has done over the past year.
In Canada and outside of our borders, the East Meets West Children’s Foundation has supported thousands of children.

“We have been in operation for over 15 years now,” said Mohini Singh, the founder of the foundation. “We are just a group of citizens who have come together to make a difference in a child’s life.”

Over those 15 years, the foundation has grown and has taken on more projects.

“We started with abandoned children who had severe medical conditions, we started paying for their medical situation, then we adopted a little preschool outside Calcutta in a very poor part of the world, then we moved on to helping Indigenous people in India and we support a boys orphanage in Mumbai,” said Singh.

This year, the board members are focusing funds on local children’s programs because Singh says that the need is growing in the Okanagan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Lots of times we look outside when we have to look inside and I am so happy this year we are focusing on our people here in the Okanagan,” said board director Tod Alstad.

This year they have donated $92,000 to multiple organizations in the Okanagan including the accessible play space in West Kelowna called Julia’s Junction, Karis Support Society, the Starbright Children’s Development Centre and the Children’s Advocacy Centre, a purpose-built facility that houses services and agencies that children impacted by abuse need.

“This past year we served 667 individuals impacted by abuse that includes the primary victim of abuse, but also the caregivers and siblings of those children and that’s really one of the things about a child advocacy centre is it’s not enough to heal the primary victim we really have to wrap services around families in order to create a healing environment for kids to thrive in,” said Ginny Becker Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Centre.

To continue supporting organizations like the Child Advocacy Centre the East Meets West Children’s Foundation needs to replenish their funds tickets are now available to the annual fundraising Diwali Dinner on October 21 and you can also donate on their website. For more information visit www.emwcf.org

 

