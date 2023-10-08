B.C. mother, whose son drowned, wants more safety signage at Golden Ears Park

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. mother returned to the site where her son drowned for the first time on Sunday.

Michelle Tomas said her 13-year-old son, Ivan, drowned at North Beach in Golden Ears Park on Aug. 22.

“It’s hard. It brings back all the pain and sadness. That day (my) joy suddenly turned into deep sorrow,” she told Global News.

View image in full screen A photo of Ivan provided by his mother. Submitted

Her family was enjoying the day at the beach with another family when some of the kids decided to wade into the water, the mother said. The last time she saw her son alive, he was wadding at the water’s edge.

“As parents, you keep on them watching them and just a minute, probably taking pictures or looking on the other side … he was gone,” Tomas said. “All I saw was his Crocs floating in the water. I can’t understand how it happened.”

View image in full screen A photo of Ivan provided by his mother. Submitted

The mother then frantically called 911. Her husband and several bystanders dove into the water to find Ivan. One of the bystanders spotted the boy in the water 20 feet down. He was not able to pull him out due to mud, the mother said.

Tomas said the beach does not have adequate signage warning people of the dangers of the area.

“There should be a life preserver here, a rope, a buoy, or a sign that says there’s a drop-off,” she said. “It is hard to understand why there are no signs of precaution. This is not a secluded spot, lots of people come to swim here.”

Global News has reached out to the BC Coroner Service and the Ministry of Environment for information.