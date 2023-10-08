Frontenacs’ late surge secures 5-2 win over Ottawa

The Kingston Frontenacs have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend as they were looking to avoid a three-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon as they hosted their division rivals, the Ottawa 67’s, at the Leon’s Centre.

And although the first period seemed like a carry-over from Friday night’s loss to the Sudbury Wolves, the Frontenacs turned it around in a hurry for the second period, scoring 5 unanswered goals on their way to a 5-2 win over the 67s.

After Friday’s loss to Sudbury, Frontenacs head coach, Luca Caputi told reporters they should ‘expect a response’ from Kingston against Ottawa on Sunday, and the black and gold did just that.

Mason Vaccari was up to his old tricks Sunday afternoon, the Frontenacs’ starting goaltender was solid in Sunday’s win turning away 33 of Ottawa’s 35 shots.

Chris Thibodeau had a huge game, finding the scoresheet three times with a goal and two assists, the veteran forward was a catalyst for the Frontenacs offence against the 67s.

Not to be outdone, forward Jacob Battaglia scored twice for the Frontenacs, including the game-winner in the second period.

Luca Pinelli opened the scoring for Ottawa at the 2:22 mark of the opening period. Pinelli took a feed in the slot from Derek Smyth, pulled the puck from behind his back through his legs made a move around the defender and fired one on the net, beating Mason Vaccari for his second goal of the season.

Kingston had one power play in the opening frame, and while they had some chances, weren’t able to score and only managed a shot on goal.

The shots after one period were 11-7 for the 67s.

The Frontenacs would get on the board at the 5:06 mark of the second. A tic-tac-toe play in the offensive zone ended with Chris Thibodeau tapping one in from the crease for his second goal of the season.

Momentum would continue in the Frontenacs’ favour four minutes later. Jacob Battaglia cut into the Ottawa zone, muscled his way around the Ottawa defender and shot the puck over the blocker shoulder of Ottawa goaltender Max Donoso to give Kingston a 2-1 lead.

The second period ended with Kingston up by one. Shots after two were 28-17 for the 67s.

In the third, Ethan Miedema gave the Frontenacs a 3-1 lead on a power play goal. Miedema took the puck from the top of the left circle, skated in and fired it on the net from the faceoff circle for his fourth of the season.

Tyler Savard kept it going for the Frontenacs on a nice one-time feed in front of the net at the 6:41 mark of the third for his first of the campaign. Chris Thibodeau assisted on the play, his second of the night.

Kingston would continue its onslaught at the 11:55 minute mark, Jacob Battaglia stood firm in front of the net as he tipped a Tommy Budnick shot and passed Donoso for his second of the night, giving the home side a 5-1 lead.