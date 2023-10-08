Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

The West Block – Episode 4, Season 13

By Staff Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Global grocery CEOs called in bid to boost competition: Canada’s industry minister'
Global grocery CEOs called in bid to boost competition: Canada’s industry minister
With many Canadians struggling with high grocery prices, the federal government imposed a Thanksgiving deadline on major grocery stores for a plan to lower food costs. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne about his government’s new strategy to tackle the food affordability crisis and whether he will open up grocery store competition to international CEOs.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

THE WEST BLOCK

Episode 4, Season 13

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Host: Mercedes Stephenson

Guests:

Chuck Freilich, Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Israel

Trending Now

François-Philippe Champagne, Innovation, Science and Industry Minister

 

Location:

Ottawa, ON

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices