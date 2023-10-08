THE WEST BLOCK
Episode 4, Season 13
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Host: Mercedes Stephenson
Guests:
Chuck Freilich, Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Israel
Trending Now
François-Philippe Champagne, Innovation, Science and Industry Minister
Location:
Ottawa, ON
More on Canada
- 5 things to know about Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel
- ‘Ring of fire’: Annular solar eclipse will be partially visible in Canada
- ‘On my hands and knees praying’: B.C. woman shares experience of Israel attacks
- Municipalities looking to build ‘sponge cities’ for extreme rain events. What does that mean?
Comments