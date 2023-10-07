SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Red Wings rally to edge Maple Leafs 4-3

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2023 9:56 pm
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings finished a successful NHL pre-season schedule with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

After spotting the visitors a 2-0 lead, the Red Wings roared back with goals by Ben Chiarot, Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno and Daniel Sprong. Christian Fischer and Jeff Petry each chipped in with two assists.

Max Ellis, Thomas Miller and Sam Lafferty scored and Kyle Clifford had two assists for the Leafs, who finished their pre-season with a 4-2 record. The Red Wings finished 5-2.

The first period was scoreless, before Ellis and Miller gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the second.

The Wings got back into the contest with three goals in two minutes, 27 seconds late in the second period — Larkin at 17:26, Chiarot at 19:04 and Veleno at 19:53.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

