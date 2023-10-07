Family of Dylan Koshman searches for missing son 15 years later

It has now been 15 years since Dylan Koshman disappeared in south Edmonton and his family is still looking for answers.

Koshman’s mother Melanie Alix drove in from Moose Jaw, Sask., hoping to find any information that could help find her missing son.

“What we’re hoping is that we’re still going to be able to reach out to somebody that knows something that can help bring closure to our family,” Alix explained.

According to investigators, Koshman was last seen at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 11. 2018 leaving his home in the area of 104 Street and 33 Avenue.

Koshman stormed off after getting into an argument with his roommates. Since 2008, there have been little details surrounding Koshman’s disappearance. Police said the tips have run dry and there is nowhere to go with the investigation.

A statement from the Edmonton Police Service read, “Missing Persons Unit has indicated that the file status is suspended pending new information, tips or DNA advancement.”

“There is still a reward for any information posted on our website,” the statement added.

Alix has been trying to take matters into her own hands, but without any leads, she ran into obstacles.

“We were still doing things at home. Trying to get his death certificate which is almost impossible because there’s nobody,” she said.

Alix and daughter Tara Koshman have taped ‘missing person’ signage in the neighbourhood Saturday where he was last seen, hoping residents in the area will remember any new details surrounding his disappearance.

“Getting people talking sometimes can rejuvenate people’s memories and hopefully bring some light to Dylan’s case,” Tara explained.

Alix has recently connected with ‘Please Bring Me Home’, a non-profit organization re-connecting missing people with loved ones or helping solve cold cases.

“The investigator on the case has been meeting with family members and anyone else that we deem an important person to speak with in a case like this. Really, it’s important to speak with absolutely everyone, though, when you start from the ground up,” Please Bring Me Home’s director of case analysis Brett Robinson said.

“Time is a very interesting thing. It changes memories, but it also brings forward sometimes memories that maybe they didn’t think to pass on. So interviewing and re-interviewing people is a critical part of our process. And again, that takes hours. On many cases, police departments do not have the hours to put into that on all of it,” Robinson added.

The family is hoping someone will remember any information that could help get them one step closer to finding Koshman.

“It’s devastating to lose a family member or child. But to not have this closure of burying him or answers as to what happened to him. It’s torture,” Alix said.