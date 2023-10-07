SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers tangle up Kraken for 3-1 win

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 7, 2023 12:22 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers ended the pre-season Friday night with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.

“We’re still a work in progress; not finished product, but I thought we got a lot of good work done,” Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said.

The Kraken struck first when Jared McCann beat Jack Campbell with a long wrister. Connor McDavid provided a quick reply, tapping in a pass from Evan Bouchard less than three minutes later.

Jack Campbell held the Oilers in the game in the second period, stopping all 18 shots he faced. The Oiler went ahead with 3:50 left in the second when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set up Zach Hyman for a power play goal.

Evander Kane ripped a shot from the right side past Philipp Grubauer early in the third.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell turned in his third solid start of the pre-season, making 35 saves.

The Oilers open the regular season Wednesday in Vancouver (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

